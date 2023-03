Smith finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes during Monday's 147-143 loss to Philadelphia.

Myles Turner fouled out in 17 minutes, as he struggled to defend Joel Embiid. As a result, Smith got an opportunity with 21 minutes. He produced on offense with 14 points and defensively with two blocks. But the Pacers backup center spot remains a mystery. Smith had not played in the last two games, making Monday's performance a likely anomaly.