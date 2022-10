Smith ended Monday's 120-106 loss to the 76ers with 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes.

Smith turned in another encouraging performance, delivering solace for those who took a chance on him in their drafts. After a slow start, he has been able to rediscover the form that propelled him into the fantasy discussion late last season. While there are sure to be a few bumps in the road, the recent signs have been positive.