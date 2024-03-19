Smith totaled 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Monday's 108-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

Smith is averaging 21.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per-36 minutes this season, although that statistic should be viewed in a vacuum given that Smith has not exceeded 30 minutes in any contest thus far. Smith's defensive principles and in-between status as a subpar rim protector while also being exploitable on the wings limits his workload, but he is certainly capable of pounding the glass and scoring effectively when given the usage.