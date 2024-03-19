Watch Now:

Smith totaled 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Monday's 108-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

Smith is averaging 21.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per-36 minutes this season, although that statistic should be viewed in a vacuum given that Smith has not exceeded 30 minutes in any contest thus far. Smith's defensive principles and in-between status as a subpar rim protector while also being exploitable on the wings limits his workload, but he is certainly capable of pounding the glass and scoring effectively when given the usage.

More News