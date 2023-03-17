Smith had 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes during Thursday's 139-123 victory over the Bucks.

Smith operated as the primary backup big man and played at least 20 minutes for the fourth time over his past five appearances. During that stretch, he's averaging 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 21.6 minutes. Smith appears to have a firm grasp on the top frontcourt reserve gig, but his minutes will likely start to fall as Myles Turner works his way back to 100 percent following a two-game absence from a back injury.