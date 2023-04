Smith finished Sunday's 115-105 loss to Cleveland with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes.

With Myles Turner (back) out, Smith and Isaiah Jackson continue to split time at center. However, despite coming off the bench Sunday, Smith saw more minutes than Jackson and significantly outproduced him. Over his past five appearances (two starts), Smith has averaged 12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 25.0 minutes.