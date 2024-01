Smith totaled 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 victory over Memphis.

Smith entered the starting lineup with Myles Turner (back) inactive, leading all players in Sunday's contest in rebounds while tallying a team-high pair of blocks and ending as the lone Pacers player with a double-double. Smith tallied his fourth double-double of the year while posting at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in two starts.