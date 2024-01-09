Smith posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 27 minutes in Monday's 133-131 win over Boston.

Smith led all Pacers in rebounds and blocks while finishing as one of seven players with a double-digit point total and ending one board short of a double-double in a winning effort. Smith has hauled in nine or more rebounds in three games this year, reaching double figures in scoring in all three of those contests. He has now posted a double-digit point total in seven of his last 10 appearances.