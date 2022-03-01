Smith was ejected from Monday's game against Orlando after picking up two technical fouls, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. He ends his night with 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-4 FT) and eight rebounds over 25 minutes.

According to Boyd, Smith picked up two technical fouls in the third quarter within seconds after waving his hand at an official and then vocalizing his displeasure of the first technical foul. Despite exiting early, Smith managed to finish in double figures for the sixth time in his last seven matchups after struggling to begin the month of February.