Smith won't return to Thursday's game against the Warriors due to back spasms. He finished with 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes.

Smith has battled back spasms several times this season. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks. If he misses that one, Isaiah Jackson is the next man up in the frontcourt.