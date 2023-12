Smith (heel) will play against the Magic on Saturday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Smith has missed 10 of the past 11 games due to a left knee bone bruise and left heel contusion, but he will be able to suit up against Orlando. Smith getting healthy will be a significant development for the Pacers, as he was looking like a key role player to begin the season, holding averages of 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in just 14.9 minutes per game through 15 contests.