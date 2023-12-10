Smith (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pistons.
Smith will miss a sixth straight game due to a left heel bruise. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Milwaukee. In Smith's absence, Isaiah Jackson is a candidate for more minutes behind Myles Turner.
