Smith (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Smith is slated to miss a seventh straight game. In Smith's absence, Isaiah Jackson has operated as Myles Turner's primary backup. Smith's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Washington.
More News
-
Pacers' Jalen Smith: Will remain out Monday•
-
Pacers' Jalen Smith: Won't play in Las Vegas•
-
Pacers' Jalen Smith: Set to be re-evaluated next week•
-
Pacers' Jalen Smith: Will not return Monday•
-
Pacers' Jalen Smith: Exits Monday, doubtful to return•
-
Pacers' Jalen Smith: Good to go against Orlando•