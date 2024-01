Smith (back) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Smith and Aaron Nesmith (shins) have both been upgraded from questionable to available and will likely slot back into the starting lineup. Smith has started his last eight appearances, averaging 10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 blocks in 22.0 minutes per game during that stretch.