Smith and the Pacers agreed to a two-year deal Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Smith was traded to the Pacers from the Suns at the deadline last season. In his 22 appearances with Indiana, he averaged 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 24.7 minutes -- the best stretch of his career. The Pacers are rebuilding, so Smith should continue to get chances to prove his potential, though consistent minutes in the mid-to-upper 20s may not be there unless Myles Turner gets moved.