Smith will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Smith was upgraded from questionable to available earlier Sunday and will now slide into the starting lineup, as Myles Turner (back) is unavailable. Across his previous 12 starts this season, Smith averaged 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 blocks in 22.0 minutes per game.