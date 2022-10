Smith (ankle) will start Wednesday's preseason clash versus the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Smith was nearing 100 percent health early in camp after suffering a mild ankle tweak leading up to it, and it appears he's all systems go for the preseason. The third-year forward should play a sizeable role for the rebuilding Pacers in 2022-23 and is coming off a promising sophomore season that saw him post 9.2 points and 6.0 rebounds over 18.1 minutes per game.