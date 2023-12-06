Smith (heel) won't play in Thursday's semifinal matchup of the In-Season Tournament against the Bucks and would be sidelined for the championship Saturday if Indiana advances, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Smith is reportedly improving and did light running and shooting Wednesday, but he'll remain out for at least a few more days. His next chance to suit up will come Monday in Detroit. In Smith's absence, Obi Toppin has been playing extended minutes.
