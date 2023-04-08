Johnson had six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Friday's 122-115 loss to Detroit.

Johnson played meaningful minutes in the loss, a true indication that the Pacers are done for the season. Unfortunately, he was a minus-15 in a game they lost by seven, providing very little in terms of tangible production. The Pacers' final game of the season is against the Knicks on Sunday, providing Johnson with his last opportunity to break a sweat before going into hibernation once again.