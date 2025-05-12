Johnson totaled two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists, two blocks and one steal over eight minutes during Sunday's 129-109 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The fact Johnson managed to see eight minutes should tell you everything you need to know about the one-sided nature of this game. Leading by 41 points at the half, Indiana was afforded the luxury of resting their stars down the stretch, allowing Johnson, among others, to close out the game. The Pacers will look to close out the series Tuesday, back in Cleveland.