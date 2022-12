Johnson chipped in two points (1-3 FG) and one block over seven minutes during Monday's 113-93 loss to the Pelicans.

Johnson saw actual playing time for just the eighth time this season, and for the first time in almost a month. This was a true garbage-time special, with a host of other benchwarmers joining Johnson on the floor to close the game. His days of being a fantasy-relevant player are well and truly behind him, meaning Johnson can safely be ignored in all formats.