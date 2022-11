Johnson notched four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 18 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 116-109 loss to the Nets.

Johnson played a season-high 18 minutes against his former team but hardly made an impact in the box score. Across three appearances with Indiana, the veteran forward has averaged 3.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 14.7 minutes.