The Pacers signed Johnson to a training camp deal Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson was a core part of Brooklyn's rotation last year and averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.2 minutes across 62 games, but he was waived at the end of the season to make room for Kessler Edwards to sign a standard contract. The Pacers have a lot of young, frontcourt talent, so it may be difficult for the veteran forward to land a spot on Indiana's initial roster.