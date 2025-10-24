Wiseman didn't play during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime loss to Oklahoma City due to a coach's decision.

Isaiah Jackson started the regular-season opener at center and played only eight minutes. Tony Bradley played 10 minutes off the bench at center, while Jay Huff saw 12. Head coach Rick Carlisle instead elected to roll with a ton of small-ball lineups, featuring Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker at the five. Both Toppin and Walker excelled in those roles, but it may have been a matchup-based decision.