Wiseman (Achilles) is participating in scrimmages ahead of the Pacers' preseason opener against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

After tearing his left Achilles in the 2024-25 regular-season opener, Wiseman appears to be on track to return during the preseason. The 24-year-old center has an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role for the Pacers in the 2025-26 campaign, competing for playing time with Isaiah Jackson (Achilles), Jay Huff and Tony Bradley.