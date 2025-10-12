Wiseman had 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 12 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over the Thunder.

Wiseman turned in a solid performance despite limited playing time. With Isaiah Jackson and Jay Huff seemingly battling for the bulk of the center minutes, Wiseman may have to bide his time on the bench to begin the season. Coming off a season-ending Achilles injury, Wiseman will be, once again, looking to rebuild his career. While he figures to be more of a depth piece to begin the campaign, it wouldn't be surprising to see him shift into a meaningful role at some point throughout the season.