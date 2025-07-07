Wiseman (Achilles) is expected to sign with the Pacers on Monday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Wiseman underwent surgery in October to repair a torn Achilles tendon, and his timetable remains unclear. The Pacers previously had Wiseman before they shipped him to Toronto where he was ultimately waived. There will be a path to minutes in Indiana once Wiseman gets the green light to return, as the Pacers lost Myles Turner to Milwaukee. Indiana's current center rotation consists of Tony Bradley, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and Jay Huff.