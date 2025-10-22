Walker (back) is not on the injury report for Thursday's season opener against the Thunder, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

After being held out of Indiana's preseason finale for precautionary reasons, Walker is slated to be available Thursday. The 2023 first-rounder is expected to begin the regular season in a reserve role, but an opportunity for more playing time awaits him following the departure of Myles Turner this past offseason.