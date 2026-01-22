Walker recorded 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 loss to the Celtics.

Walker saw an uptick in usage Wednesday, as his 14 shot attempts were his most since Nov. 9, and his 19 points marked his highest scoring output since his season-high 21 points on Nov. 24. The third-year forward has scored in double figures in seven of 11 games in January, averaging 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals in 20.8 minutes per game.