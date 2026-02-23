Walker logged 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 134-130 loss to Dallas.

The last-place Pacers continue to reel in the standings, but they're getting promising results from Walker when he gets the chance to start. Walker has started 10 games since the start of the new year, averaging 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.3 minutes per game during this stretch. With Ivica Zubac (ankle) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) both likely out until March, Walker remains close to a must-roster fantasy player in most formats.