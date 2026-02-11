This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Available to play
Walker (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Nets.
Walker is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, and with Pascal Siakam (hamstring) unavailable for Wednesday's game, Walker should see a lot of shots coming his way. Walker has hit double digits in the scoring department in nine straight games.