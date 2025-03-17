Walker is in Indiana's starting lineup against Minnesota on Monday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Walker has been a healthy scratch for the Pacers' last three games, but the 2023 first-round pick will make his third start of the season Monday due to the absences of Myles Turner (hip), Pascal Siakam (personal) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle). Walker's last start was March 6 against the Hawks, and he finished that game with eight points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes.