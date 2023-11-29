The Pacers recalled Walker from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Wednesday.

Walker is back with the parent club after he suited up for the Mad Ants on Tuesday, playing 26 minutes and finishing with 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in a 131-97 win over the Windy City Bulls. Though he should be available for the Pacers' next game Thursday in Miami, the rookie first-round pick hasn't been a regular part of head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation this season.