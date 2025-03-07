Walker recorded eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 loss to Atlanta.

Walker received a starting nod Thursday while Bennedict Mathurin works his way back to the floor with a sprained left wrist, putting forth a balanced showing. Walker finished second on the team in rebounds and two points shy of the double-digit mark in his second start of the year. In two starts this season, Walker has averaged 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.