Walker chipped in 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one block and two steals over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 victory over the Magic.

Walker provided a big spark and lift off Indiana's bench in a winning effort, putting forth his best outing of the young season while leading all bench players in Wednesday's contest in scoring and rebounds. Walker set season-high marks in both scoring and rebounds, reaching double figures in scoring in two outings this year. Walker has hauled in at least five boards in two straight contests off the bench.