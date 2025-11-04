Walker finished with 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 117-115 loss to the Bucks.

Walker was held to only six points in 30 minutes during Saturday's matchup with the Warriors, but he responded nicely Monday night. He posted a strong scoring performance, shooting with efficiency while finishing second on the team in rebounds. Walker has now started four straight games for the Pacers and should continue on in this role until the backcourt can shake the injury bug.