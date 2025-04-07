Walker totaled 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes during Sunday's 125-120 victory over the Nuggets.

Obi Toppin got the start at power forward with Pascal Siakam (elbow) sidelined, but Walker took advantage of an uptick in minutes off the bench and delivered a decent output. Walker has experienced an uptick in minutes of late, playing at least 20 minutes in five of his last six appearances off the bench. and he's scored in double digits five times over that stretch.