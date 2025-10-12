Walker closed with 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over the Thunder.

Walker was inserted into the starting lineup, recording a team-high seven assists, falling just short of a triple-double. It was another productive outing for Walker, coming off a solid performance during Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves. The Pacers come into the season with tempered expectations, a situation that could see Walker play a meaningful role, unlike his rookie season.