Walker will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Magic, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Walker will enter the starting lineup Friday since the Pacers will rest all five of their regular starters. Walker has averaged 9.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in his previous three starts this season.
More News
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Solid display in 15 minutes•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Efficient performance Sunday•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Fares well off bench•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Solid output off bench Thursday•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Good to go against Dallas•