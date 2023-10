Walker (elbow) was able to participate in training camp Tuesday.

Walker had a minor procedure to remove loose bodies in his right elbow back on July 19, but it's safe to say that he's 100 percent as the Pacers haven't even mentioned it. Indiana spent their first practice with a clear focus on the defensive end, an area that the rookie is expected to thrive in. His battle for playing time with Obi Toppin is something to watch.