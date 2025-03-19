Walker (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Despite dealing with a sprained right ankle, Walker is good to go Wednesday but will likely revert back to the bench in the return of Pascal Siakam (personal). Walker started Monday's game against Minnesota, but he's averaged just 3.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.1 minutes over 10 games since the All-Star break.