Walker finished Friday's 142-105 loss to the Celtics with 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists and two steals over 28 minutes.

Walker's 15 points and season-high five assists offered the Pacers a lift off the bench in Friday's blowout defeat, with the former figure falling just two points short of the forward's season-high 17 points that were posted back during a Nov. 6 win over Orlando. Walker has seen minutes in the 20s in only seven of his last 13 appearances, a period in which he's averaging 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 19.0 minutes. The 21-year-old former No. 8 overall pick has yet to carve out a consistent role off Indiana's bench during his second season, but Walker does present a short-term boost in fantasy value while Obi Toppin's (ankle) status remains up in the air for Sunday's meeting with Boston.