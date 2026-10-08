Walker totaled seen points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 preseason win over Minnesota.

Despite coming off the bench, Walker logged a team-high 28 minutes, handing out 10 assists in the process. Injuries to other players last season allowed Walker to step into a sizeable role, particularly down the stretch. While he is almost certainly going to play a somewhat muted role when compared to his late-season heroics, Walker has likely done enough to at least earn himself a consistent spot in the rotation.