Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Dallas.
Walker presumably sustained the right ankle sprain during Monday's overtime win over Minnesota, during which he limped to the bench after an awkward landing, per Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis. If the 21-year-old forward is sidelined Wednesday, Ben Sheppard and Obi Toppin could see a bump in minutes.
