Pacers' Jarace Walker: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls with a right foot bruise.
This is a new injury for Walker, who's been available for all of Indiana's first 47 games of 2025-26. The forward has played at least 26 minutes in four of his past five outings, so Walker's possible absence would free up significant playing time for Micah Potter and Johnny Furphy to soak up.
