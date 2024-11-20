Walker (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Walker was a late addition to a growing injury report in Indiana. The forward just made his first career start Monday against the Raptors, finishing with six points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal. If Walker is unable to play, Obi Toppin could potentially see a massive workload.
More News
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Gets first career start Monday•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Productive off bench•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Best outing of season off bench•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Sinks three in win•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Third-year option exercised•
-
Pacers' Jarace Walker: Not starting vs. Charlotte•