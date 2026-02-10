Walker (illness) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Walker is dealing with an illness and was an extremely late addition to the injury report. If he's unable to go Tuesday, Ben Sheppard, Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson would be candidates for increased playing time. Walker has averaged 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27.8 minutes per contest over his last five games (two starts).