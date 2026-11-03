Walker recorded 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 45 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to the Hawks.

Walker played a team-high 45 minutes as Indiana dressed only six players, providing steady contributions across multiple categories despite struggling from beyond the arc. With Pascal Siakam resting and several other frontcourt options unavailable, Walker was tasked with a substantial workload. His versatility offers some short-term fantasy appeal, but Monday's extreme playing time is unlikely to be sustainable once the Pacers regain depth.