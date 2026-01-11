Walker recorded 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals across 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 123-99 win over the Heat.

The four steals were a season high for Walker, who just missed recording his first career double-double as he tied his season-best mark in boards. The third-year forward hadn't played at least 30 minutes in a game since Nov. 15, but he got extra run in a game the Pacers led by 27 points heading into the fourth quarter. Walker's scored in double digits in every other game since Christmas, averaging 8.7 points, 3.0 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steals in 18.8 minutes over the last nine contests.