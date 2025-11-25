Walker provided 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 122-117 loss to the Pistons.

Walker seemingly couldn't miss in this one, opening the game with five straight makes, and he finished with a season high in points. Walker can do this occasionally, but he was coming off five straight single-digit scoring performances, and he's not going to convert 80 percent of his shots on most nights.