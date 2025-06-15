default-cbs-image
Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Thunder.

Walker will miss his fifth straight game due to a sprained right ankle. The 21-year-old is making progress in his recovery, though head coach Rick Carlisle said Sunday that it's "very unlikely" he'll play during the Finals, according to Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports.

